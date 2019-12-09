Motorcyclist killed in Airline Dr. crash, BCPD investigating

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A driver involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist early Monday morning has been cited for failure to yield.

According to BCPD, it happened at the intersection of Airline Drive and Old Minden Road just before 7:00 a.m.

Crash investigators found that the motorcyclist was heading south on Airline Drive “at a high rate of speed” when the driver of a 2006 Dodge Stratus turning on to Old Minden Road crossed into the path of the motorcycle.

The force of the impact caused the Dodge Stratus to crash into a third vehicle, a 1989 GMC pickup truck, which stopped at the eastbound traffic light on Old Minden Road.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital where they later died. Police say the name of the motorcyclist and other details are not being released pending notification of family.

The driver and the passenger of the Dodge Stratus were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police say impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash pending toxicology test results.

