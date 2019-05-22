Motorcyclist killed in Bossier Parish crash

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL) – Louisiana Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on the night of May 21 that took the life of a Princeton man.

The crash took place on Wafer Road at the intersection of Crestwood Drive.

Police say the crash occurred as a 2016 Jeep Compass driven by 69-year-old Sheryl Murphy was driving north on Wafer Road.

Investigators say Murphy turned into the path of and collided with a southbound 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 41-year-old Christopher Lussier.

Police say Lussier was wearing a DOT approved helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the crash still remains under investigation.

