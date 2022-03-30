SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the man who was killed in a crash Tuesday evening that shut down part of Youree Drive.

Shreveport Police received reports of an accident involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Youree Drive and Winthrop Street just before 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. 20-year-old Kameron L. Durr, the driver of the motorcycle, died on the scene.

Officers had the intersection near the 8800 block of Youree Dr., bordering South Broadmoor and Town South, closed while they worked the scene.