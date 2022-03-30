SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the name of a man who died after a crash in Greenwood late Wednesday afternoon.

A crash at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 80 and State Hwy 51 just before 5:00 p.m. claimed the life of 69-year-old David Caraway of Shongaloo. He was driving a motorcycle through the intersection when he was struck by another vehicle. Caraway was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died 30 minutes later.

The Greenwood Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.