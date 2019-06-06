Motorists warned not to travel with unsecured loads

TEXARKANA, TX (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas highway officials want to remind you to secure your load as you’re traveling the roads.

Thursday, public safety officials displayed items lost from vehicles outside the Texas Travel Information Center in Texarkana. Officials then showed how these items should be secured, according to Texas state law.

Public safety officials said an object weighing just 20 pounds that falls from a vehicle traveling 55 miles per hour strikes with an impact of a half ton. “All it takes is just the right air pressure for it to pull it up and then once the air catches it going down the roadway, it blows right out, and it could blow into somebody’s windshield,” said TxDOT Public Information Officer Marcus Sandifer.

“Think, if my family was behind this vehicle, how would I want that cargo tied down?” stated TxDPS Sgt. Sara Warren.



Nationwide, there were over 51,000 vehicle crashes because of unsecured loads in 2017. Those crashes resulted in 440 deaths.

