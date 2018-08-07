MPD gearing up for first community group meeting

The Marshall Police Department, along with crime watch groups established on the west side of the city, is kicking off its first community group meeting.

The purpose of the meeting is to give residents the opportunity to meet the Police Area Representative (PAR officer), Chief of Police and other community leaders.

The PAR Officer will work on the west side of the City of Marshall to identify the issues in the community and work to solve the issues.

The West Side Community Group Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.21 at the Hodge Center Auditorium on the Wiley College campus at 711 Wiley Ave.

