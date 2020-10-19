MPD to hold Drug Take Back Day at CVS

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — You will soon have a chance to turn over all of your old and unused medications to the Marshall Police Department.

MPD will hold its Drug Take Back Day event between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at the CVS Pharmacy in the 400 East End Blvd North.

Officers will be on-site to collect unwanted, unused, or expired prescription drugs from Marshall and Harrison County citizens for proper disposal.

Immediately following the Drug Take Back Day, MPD will hand-deliver the prescription drugs to the DEA, and all medications will be incinerated.

This option is much safer than flushing pills into the water supply or throwing them directly in the trash. One of the top calls to poison control is for young children or pets who have accidentally consumed prescription drugs discarded in the trash.

Joseph Byrum, Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition coordinator said, “We know these events are working, and it’s so nice when a resident comes to the event and thanks law enforcement for meeting this need for safe disposal.”

According to the Texas School Survey out of Texas A&M, the percentage of 7-12th graders in East Texas who reported taking a prescription prescribed to them dropped 38% from 2016 to 2018.

City of Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said, “If you are not able to attend the Drug Take Back Day, the Marshall Police Department has a prescription drug drop box in the lobby available to citizens 24 hours a day and seven days a week. These drop boxes have collected more than 3,000 pounds of prescription drugs over the last few years across our region.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.