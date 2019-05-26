Mudbug Madness opening celebrations

Thousands of crawfish will be peeled in mad fashion this weekend for Mudbug Madness in Shreveport.

Thousands will descend onto Festival Plaza to embrace Louisiana culture.

“The music, the crawfish,” said Lorlene McLaughlin, festival attendee.

The biggest feature, the food. As people come from all over to engorge on pounds of crawfish and seek out all the cajun dishes vendors have to offer.

“Oh the shrimps, cheesecake and even the alligator bites,” said Kristy Graggs, festival attendee.

What a better way to kick off the celebrations, than to have local media celebrities compete in a crawfish eating contest. Our Lynn Vance representing us and she delicately slayed the mudbugs.

Beside everyone’s favorite beings the crawfish, there’s the the Zydeco music as live bands take to the stage.

“The music is great. The people are beautiful and friendly and yay Shreveport,” said Helen Haley, festival attendee.

Plus you can visit interesting vendors and shop for unique items.

“Just come on out and get you something to eat and some of these mudbugs and just enjoy yourself,” said Willie White, festival attendee.

All in the name of madness for the mudbugs.