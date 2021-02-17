Multiple agencies to assist hospitals in NWLA with water resupply in winter storm

Oschner LSU Health and other Shreveport area hospitals are dealing with low water pressure due to severe winter weather.

(KTAL/KMSS) – The Governor’s Office in Louisiana says multiple agencies are responding to requests for water resupply at hospitals in Caddo and Bossier parishes after severe weather hit the region earlier this week.

The agencies include the Louisiana National Guard, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, and the Louisiana Department of Health.

According to the Governor’s Office, the agencies are supporting water resupply requests for seven hospitals in Shreveport-Bossier, and they are delivering 24 pallets of water to four hospitals in Bossier City.

In addition, LDH is working with water systems to get them back online for citizens as soon as possible. Officials say this can involve transportation assistance to help utilities access infrastructure that requires repair.