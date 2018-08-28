Multiple agency sting casts wide net on prostitution, obscenity, drugs and more…

A legion of arrests, along with seizures of everything from a Dodge Challenger, drugs, firearms and cool hard cash, were the result of a recent area multiple-law-enforcement agency initiative.

Operation Freedom, executed by the Shreveport Police Department Vice Unit, was designed to combat human/narcotic trafficking, prostitution offenses, obscenity acts, and warrants in Shreveport, along with rural Caddo Parish.

Assisting the SPD Vice Unit, were Greenwood Police, the Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Unit, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control, FBI Crimes Against Children’s Taskforce and the U.S. Marshal’s Taskforce.

SOLICITATION OF PROSTITUTION

Monty Traxler, 60

Bradley, Ark.

Keetric Abney, 39

Arcadia, La.

Michael Ory, 25

Barksdale AFB, La.

Michael Bond, 31

Bossier City, La.

Daniel Williams 46

Doyline, La.

Ghislain Gueye, 30

Ruston, La.

James Arnold, 49

Karnack, Texas

Enrico Rosa, 38

Marshall, Texas

David Bistodeau

Shreveport La.

Alfredo Mendez, 24

Shreveport, La.

Kyle Rogers, 26

Shreveport. La.

Jon Chemell, 52

Shreveport. La.

Bernard Johnson, 37

Shreveport. La.

Roderick Owens, 37

Shreveport La.

Ryan Holden

Shreveport. La.

Casey Kiet, 45

Shreveport, La.

Ryan Holden, 21

Shreveport. La.

OBSCENITY

John Davis, 58

Benton, La.

Kenneth Daley. 60

Keithville, La.

Raymond Ingram, 61

Shreveport, La.

Kevin Sittig, 61

Shreveport, La.

PROSTITUTION

Ladothy Austin, 25

Shreveport, La.

Holly Brown, 41

Shreveport La.

Sasha Robinson, 30

Shreveport La.

Elsie Mccab, 30

Bossier City La.

Tionie Thompson. 22

Lubbock Texas

Elisa Anguiano, 39

Fontana Calif.

Zhanee Jackson. 22

Unknown address

Nya Ealy, 47

Homeless

PROSTITUTION BY MASSAGE

Me Youn Me

Shreveport, La.

PROMOTING PROSTITUTION

N Jung Park. 56

Shreveport, La.

Marquisha Brown, 21

Lubbock, Texas

Tay’ja Birdsong. 21

Lancaster, Texas

PROSTITUTION AND PANDERING

Keyvondria Westbrook, 20

Lubbock Texas

PANDERING

Willis Deming, 40

Homeless

Price Jordan, 33

Bossier City

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

Michael Bond, 31

Bossier City, La.

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

Charity Minton, 47

Shreveport, La.

Johnnie Moore, 64

Shreveport La.

ILLEGAL CARRYING OF WEAPONS WITH CDS

POSSESSION WITH INTENT SCHEDULE I

Tradarion Jackson, 23

Shreveport La.

