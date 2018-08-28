Multiple agency sting casts wide net on prostitution, obscenity, drugs and more...
CADDO PARISH, La. -
A legion of arrests, along with seizures of everything from a Dodge Challenger, drugs, firearms and cool hard cash, were the result of a recent area multiple-law-enforcement agency initiative.
Operation Freedom, executed by the Shreveport Police Department Vice Unit, was designed to combat human/narcotic trafficking, prostitution offenses, obscenity acts, and warrants in Shreveport, along with rural Caddo Parish.
Assisting the SPD Vice Unit, were Greenwood Police, the Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Unit, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control, FBI Crimes Against Children’s Taskforce and the U.S. Marshal’s Taskforce.
SOLICITATION OF PROSTITUTION
Monty Traxler, 60
Bradley, Ark.
Keetric Abney, 39
Arcadia, La.
Michael Ory, 25
Barksdale AFB, La.
Michael Bond, 31
Bossier City, La.
Daniel Williams 46
Doyline, La.
Ghislain Gueye, 30
Ruston, La.
James Arnold, 49
Karnack, Texas
Enrico Rosa, 38
Marshall, Texas
David Bistodeau
Shreveport La.
Alfredo Mendez, 24
Shreveport, La.
Kyle Rogers, 26
Shreveport. La.
Jon Chemell, 52
Shreveport. La.
Bernard Johnson, 37
Shreveport. La.
Roderick Owens, 37
Shreveport La.
Ryan Holden
Shreveport. La.
Casey Kiet, 45
Shreveport, La.
Ryan Holden, 21
Shreveport. La.
OBSCENITY
John Davis, 58
Benton, La.
Kenneth Daley. 60
Keithville, La.
Raymond Ingram, 61
Shreveport, La.
Kevin Sittig, 61
Shreveport, La.
PROSTITUTION
Ladothy Austin, 25
Shreveport, La.
Holly Brown, 41
Shreveport La.
Sasha Robinson, 30
Shreveport La.
Elsie Mccab, 30
Bossier City La.
Tionie Thompson. 22
Lubbock Texas
Elisa Anguiano, 39
Fontana Calif.
Zhanee Jackson. 22
Unknown address
Nya Ealy, 47
Homeless
PROSTITUTION BY MASSAGE
Me Youn Me
Shreveport, La.
PROMOTING PROSTITUTION
N Jung Park. 56
Shreveport, La.
Marquisha Brown, 21
Lubbock, Texas
Tay’ja Birdsong. 21
Lancaster, Texas
PROSTITUTION AND PANDERING
Keyvondria Westbrook, 20
Lubbock Texas
PANDERING
Willis Deming, 40
Homeless
Price Jordan, 33
Bossier City
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
Michael Bond, 31
Bossier City, La.
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
Charity Minton, 47
Shreveport, La.
Johnnie Moore, 64
Shreveport La.
ILLEGAL CARRYING OF WEAPONS WITH CDS
POSSESSION WITH INTENT SCHEDULE I
Tradarion Jackson, 23
Shreveport La.
SEIZURES
- 2016 Dodge Challenger
- 415 grams of Marijuana
- 15 dosgae unit Kolonopin
- 2 grams of Methamphetamine
- Two handguns
- $23,000 in cash
