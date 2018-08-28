Local News

Multiple agency sting casts wide net on prostitution, obscenity, drugs and more...

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 12:51 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 02:08 PM CDT

CADDO PARISH, La. -  

A legion of arrests, along with seizures of everything from a Dodge Challenger, drugs, firearms and cool hard cash, were the result of a recent area multiple-law-enforcement agency initiative.

 

Operation Freedom, executed by the Shreveport Police Department Vice Unit, was designed to combat human/narcotic trafficking, prostitution offenses, obscenity acts, and warrants in Shreveport, along with rural Caddo Parish.  

 

Assisting the SPD Vice Unit, were Greenwood Police, the Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Unit, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control, FBI Crimes Against Children’s Taskforce and the U.S. Marshal’s Taskforce.

 

SOLICITATION OF PROSTITUTION

 

Monty Traxler, 60

Bradley, Ark.

 

Keetric Abney, 39

Arcadia, La.

 

Michael Ory, 25

Barksdale AFB, La.

 

Michael Bond, 31

Bossier City, La.

 

Daniel Williams 46

Doyline, La.

 

Ghislain Gueye, 30

Ruston, La.

 

James Arnold, 49

Karnack, Texas

 

Enrico Rosa, 38

Marshall, Texas

 

David Bistodeau

Shreveport La.

 

Alfredo Mendez, 24  

Shreveport, La.

 

Kyle Rogers, 26

Shreveport. La.

 

Jon Chemell, 52

Shreveport. La.

 

Bernard Johnson, 37

Shreveport. La.

 

Roderick Owens, 37

Shreveport La.

 

Ryan Holden

Shreveport. La.

 

Casey Kiet, 45

Shreveport, La.

 

Ryan Holden, 21

Shreveport. La.

 

James Arnold, 49

Karnack, Texas

 

Enrico Rosa, 38

Marshall, Texas

 

 

 

OBSCENITY

 

John Davis, 58  

Benton, La.

 

Kenneth Daley. 60  

Keithville, La.

 

Raymond Ingram, 61

Shreveport, La.

 

Kevin Sittig, 61

Shreveport, La.  

 

PROSTITUTION

 

Ladothy Austin, 25

Shreveport, La.

 

Holly Brown, 41

Shreveport La.

 

Sasha Robinson, 30

Shreveport La.

 

Elsie Mccab, 30

Bossier City La. 

 

Tionie Thompson. 22

Lubbock Texas

 

Elisa Anguiano, 39

Fontana Calif.

 

Zhanee Jackson. 22

Unknown address

 

Nya Ealy, 47

Homeless

 

PROSTITUTION BY MASSAGE

 

Me Youn Me  

Shreveport, La.

 

PROMOTING PROSTITUTION

 

N Jung Park. 56

Shreveport, La.

 

Marquisha Brown, 21

Lubbock, Texas  

 

Tay’ja Birdsong. 21

Lancaster, Texas

 

PROSTITUTION AND PANDERING

 

Keyvondria Westbrook, 20  

Lubbock Texas

 

PANDERING

 

Willis Deming, 40

Homeless

 

Price Jordan, 33

Bossier City

 

 

 

 

 

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

 

Michael Bond, 31

Bossier City, La.

 

 

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

 

Charity Minton, 47

Shreveport, La.

 

Johnnie Moore, 64

Shreveport La.

 

ILLEGAL CARRYING OF WEAPONS WITH CDS

POSSESSION WITH INTENT SCHEDULE I

 

Tradarion Jackson, 23

Shreveport La.

 

SEIZURES

 

  • 2016 Dodge Challenger
  • 415 grams of Marijuana
  • 15 dosgae unit Kolonopin
  • 2 grams of Methamphetamine
  • Two handguns
  • $23,000 in cash

 

 

 

 

 

