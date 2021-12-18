Multiple cars in chain-reaction crash in front of KTAL/KMSS news station

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – A failure to yield on N. Market St. right in front of the KTAL NBC 6/ KMSS Fox 33 news station caused a chain reaction crash that injured a man Saturday night.

A car pulling onto N. Market St. from Deer Park Rd. crashed into a vehicle heading southbound on N. Market St. just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. The southbound vehicle was forced into the northbound lane and collided with a truck, which veered into the parking lot crashing into two vehicles in front of the Super Nails salon.

One man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. All five vehicles were significantly damaged and were towed from the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.