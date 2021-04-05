The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics offered this week in Northwest LA

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you need to get the COVID-19 vaccine over a dozen vaccination clinics will be offered this week across Northwest Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department Health announced Monday that there will be multiple vaccine clinics provided Monday, April 5 through Sunday, April 11 in Region 7 which includes the parishes of Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Caliborne, Bienville, Natchitoches, Sabine, DeSoto, Red River.

Vaccinations will be available at the following locations:

CADDO PARISH

Summer Grove Baptist Church

State Fairgrounds of Louisiana

LSUHSC N. Ext

Caddo Parish Health Unit

  • Ongoing (Monday-Friday)
  • 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
  • 1035 Cresswell Ave., Shreveport
  • To register please call (318) 676-5619

BOSSIER PARISH

Bossier Parish Health Unit

  • Ongoing (Monday-Friday)
  • 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
  • 3022 Old Minden Road #100, Bossier City
  • To register please call (318) 741-7314

Brookshire’s Arena

BIENVILLE PARISH

Bienville Parish Health Unit

  • Ongoing (Monday-Friday)
  • 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
  • 1285 Pine St., Arcadia
  • To register please call (318) 263-2125

CLAIBORNE PARISH

Claiborne Parish Health Unit

  • Ongoing (Monday-Friday)
  • 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
  • 624 West Main St., Homer
  • To register please call (318) 927-6127

DESOTO PARISH

DeSoto Parish Health Unit

  • Ongoing (Monday-Friday)
  • 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
  • 113 Jefferson St., Mansfield
  • To register please call (318) 872-0472

NATCHITOCHES PARISH

Natchitoches Parish Health Unit

  • Ongoing (Monday-Friday)
  • 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
  • 625 Bienville Extension, Natchitoches
  • To register please call (318) 357-3132

RED RIVER PARISH

Red River Parish Health Unit

  • Ongoing (Monday-Friday)
  • 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
  • 2015 Red Oak Road, Coushatta
  • To register please call (318) 932-4087

SABINE PARISH

Sabine Parish Health Unit

  • Ongoing (Monday-Friday)
  • 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
  • 1230 West Louisiana Ave., Many
  • To register please call (318) 256-4105

WEBSTER PARISH

Webster Parish Health Unit

  • Ongoing (Monday-Friday)
  • 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
  • 1200 Homer Rd., Minden
  • To register please call (318) 371-3030

LDH said additional dates will be announced as more vaccine becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss