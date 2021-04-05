Multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics offered this week in Northwest LA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you need to get the COVID-19 vaccine over a dozen vaccination clinics will be offered this week across Northwest Louisiana.
The Louisiana Department Health announced Monday that there will be multiple vaccine clinics provided Monday, April 5 through Sunday, April 11 in Region 7 which includes the parishes of Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Caliborne, Bienville, Natchitoches, Sabine, DeSoto, Red River.
Vaccinations will be available at the following locations:
CADDO PARISH
Summer Grove Baptist Church
- Tuesday, April 6
- 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
- 8924 Jewella Ave., Shreveport
- To register please visit this website
State Fairgrounds of Louisiana
- Wednesday, April 7 – Friday, April 9
- 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- 3701 Hudson Ave., Shreveport
- To register please visit this website
LSUHSC N. Ext
- Wednesday, April 7 – Friday, April 9
- 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.
- 2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport
- To register please visit this website
Caddo Parish Health Unit
- Ongoing (Monday-Friday)
- 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- 1035 Cresswell Ave., Shreveport
- To register please call (318) 676-5619
BOSSIER PARISH
Bossier Parish Health Unit
- Ongoing (Monday-Friday)
- 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- 3022 Old Minden Road #100, Bossier City
- To register please call (318) 741-7314
Brookshire’s Arena
- Saturday, April 10 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Sunday, April 11 – 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
- 2000 Brookshire’s Arena, Bossier City
- To register please visit this website
BIENVILLE PARISH
Bienville Parish Health Unit
- Ongoing (Monday-Friday)
- 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- 1285 Pine St., Arcadia
- To register please call (318) 263-2125
CLAIBORNE PARISH
Claiborne Parish Health Unit
- Ongoing (Monday-Friday)
- 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- 624 West Main St., Homer
- To register please call (318) 927-6127
DESOTO PARISH
DeSoto Parish Health Unit
- Ongoing (Monday-Friday)
- 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- 113 Jefferson St., Mansfield
- To register please call (318) 872-0472
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
Natchitoches Parish Health Unit
- Ongoing (Monday-Friday)
- 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- 625 Bienville Extension, Natchitoches
- To register please call (318) 357-3132
RED RIVER PARISH
Red River Parish Health Unit
- Ongoing (Monday-Friday)
- 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- 2015 Red Oak Road, Coushatta
- To register please call (318) 932-4087
SABINE PARISH
Sabine Parish Health Unit
- Ongoing (Monday-Friday)
- 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- 1230 West Louisiana Ave., Many
- To register please call (318) 256-4105
WEBSTER PARISH
Webster Parish Health Unit
- Ongoing (Monday-Friday)
- 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- 1200 Homer Rd., Minden
- To register please call (318) 371-3030
LDH said additional dates will be announced as more vaccine becomes available.
