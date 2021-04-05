Multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics offered this week in Northwest LA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you need to get the COVID-19 vaccine over a dozen vaccination clinics will be offered this week across Northwest Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department Health announced Monday that there will be multiple vaccine clinics provided Monday, April 5 through Sunday, April 11 in Region 7 which includes the parishes of Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Caliborne, Bienville, Natchitoches, Sabine, DeSoto, Red River.

Vaccinations will be available at the following locations:

CADDO PARISH

Summer Grove Baptist Church

Tuesday, April 6

4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

8924 Jewella Ave., Shreveport

To register please visit this website

State Fairgrounds of Louisiana

Wednesday, April 7 – Friday, April 9

10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

3701 Hudson Ave., Shreveport

To register please visit this website

LSUHSC N. Ext

Wednesday, April 7 – Friday, April 9

12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

To register please visit this website

Caddo Parish Health Unit

Ongoing (Monday-Friday)

9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

1035 Cresswell Ave., Shreveport

To register please call (318) 676-5619

BOSSIER PARISH

Bossier Parish Health Unit

Ongoing (Monday-Friday)

9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

3022 Old Minden Road #100, Bossier City

To register please call (318) 741-7314

Brookshire’s Arena

Saturday, April 10 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 11 – 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

2000 Brookshire’s Arena, Bossier City

To register please visit this website

BIENVILLE PARISH

Bienville Parish Health Unit

Ongoing (Monday-Friday)

9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

1285 Pine St., Arcadia

To register please call (318) 263-2125

CLAIBORNE PARISH

Claiborne Parish Health Unit

Ongoing (Monday-Friday)

9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

624 West Main St., Homer

To register please call (318) 927-6127

DESOTO PARISH

DeSoto Parish Health Unit

Ongoing (Monday-Friday)

9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

113 Jefferson St., Mansfield

To register please call (318) 872-0472

NATCHITOCHES PARISH

Natchitoches Parish Health Unit

Ongoing (Monday-Friday)

9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

625 Bienville Extension, Natchitoches

To register please call (318) 357-3132

RED RIVER PARISH

Red River Parish Health Unit

Ongoing (Monday-Friday)

9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

2015 Red Oak Road, Coushatta

To register please call (318) 932-4087

SABINE PARISH

Sabine Parish Health Unit

Ongoing (Monday-Friday)

9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

1230 West Louisiana Ave., Many

To register please call (318) 256-4105

WEBSTER PARISH

Webster Parish Health Unit

Ongoing (Monday-Friday)

9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

1200 Homer Rd., Minden

To register please call (318) 371-3030

LDH said additional dates will be announced as more vaccine becomes available.