Multiple horse deaths at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs on opening day

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- On opening day at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs racetrack, two horses were put down.

According to a statement from Animal Wellness Action, two-year-old racehorse “Lrh Fast as Oak” and “Petty Train” both fell and were euthanized.

“The horrific deaths at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs on Saturday, and at racetracks across America will not stop until Congress passes the Horseracing Integrity Act that will end doping and provide greater safety for our iconic American equines.

“But Louisiana has been a stumbling block for the bill, and the public outcry to end American horseracing is rapidly growing. Obstructionists in the industry who’ve failed to support the Horseracing Integrity Act should take a serious look in the mirror, and ask themselves if they want to be remembered for the cruel mistreatment of horses and bringing an end to horseracing; or for saving lives, and bringing integrity back to the sport.” Marty Irby, Executive director of Animal Wellness Action.

Ktal/Kmss staff reached out to Harrah’s Louisiana Downs racetrack for a comment, no response has been given at this time.