N. Shreveport apartment building damaged in fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – No one was injured in a fire that damaged a North Shreveport apartment building late Thursday night.

According to Shreveport Fire Department Officer Brian Watson, the flames broke out just before 11 p.m. in a downstairs apartment of an 8-unit building at the Villa Norte apartments in the 600 block of Fullerton Avenue. The person who lived there was able to get out safely and report the fire. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the downstairs unit.

Watson said the rest of the building was evacuated safely and firefighters were able to bring the flames under control within about 20 minutes. The downstairs unit was heavily damaged in the fire. The unit above was also damaged by smoke and water. Displaced residents will be placed in other units at the complex.

Fire investigators on the scene determined the cause of the fire was accidental.

