Names of SPD officers involved in fatal Cedar Grove shooting released

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department has released the names of two officers involved in a fatal shooting incident on Tuesday in Cedar Grove.

According to SPD, it happened just after 9:00 p.m. when Shreveport police patrol officers were investigating reports of a robbery near the 600 block of West 75th Street. SPD says Officer Clemmie Porter and Officer Tyler Cheney approached a man in an attempt to speak with him.

They say that man, who was later identified as 39-year-old SanJuan Thomas, abruptly fired multiple shots at officers and fled on a bicycle.

Police say the officers pursued the man a short distance and the man stopped, turned on them, and again engaged them with a firearm. Officers fired shots at the man, striking him at least once. Thomas was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he later died.

Chief Ben Raymond has placed both officers on departmental leave per civil service law.

