NASA spacecraft completes historic flyby

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft is transmitting its signal back to earth, confirming the probe survived the most distant exploration of another world 4 billion miles away.

Cheers erupted at the mission operations center at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland Tuesday, as the transmissions were received.

Over the next two years, New Horizons will gather and transmit data of the celestial object, nicknamed Ultima Thule.

In 2015, New Horizons moved past Pluto and provided the first close-up photos of the dwarf planet.

Read more: https://cnb.cx/2Qfbn5r