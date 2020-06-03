Natchitoches Chamber, NSU to hold livestream candidate forum

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Northwestern State University’s Student Government Association to hold a forum for mayoral and city council candidates.

The forum will start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18 and will be livestreamed on Facebook Live and at NatchitochesChamber.com/Livestream.

All candidates for Natchitoches City Council and Mayor will be in attendance.

Questions can be submitted online at http://www.natchitocheschamber.com/form/view/20046.

Each candidate was sent a letter with questions related to the budget, experience, economic development, capital outlay, and more. Their responses are available at http://www.natchitocheschamber.com/2020-city-candidates.

