Natchitoches City Council member arrested for trespassing

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches City Council member has been arrested for trespassing on the property of a local grocery store.

On Thursday Councilwoman Silvia Morrow was seen in the parking lot of Wardsworth Grocery after she had been told not to go on the property.

Morrow was parked and talking to another person when she was confronted by a store employee who called the authorities.

Natchitoches Police arrested Morrow on one count of Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

A summons was issued to Morrow to appear in court on July 23.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.