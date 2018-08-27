Local News

Natchitoches issues city wide burn ban

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 10:36 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 10:36 AM CDT

NATCHITOCHES, La. - You are not allowed to conduct any outdoor burning if you live in the Natchitoches area.

On Monday the City of Natchitoches Fire Department issued a burn ban effective immediately, due to lack of rain and severe dry conditions. 

The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice.  

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected