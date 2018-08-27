Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Natchitoches issues city wide burn ban

NATCHITOCHES, La. - You are not allowed to conduct any outdoor burning if you live in the Natchitoches area.

On Monday the City of Natchitoches Fire Department issued a burn ban effective immediately, due to lack of rain and severe dry conditions.

The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice.