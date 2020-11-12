Natchitoches man extracted from car after crash involving 18-wheeler

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man had to be extracted from his car Wednesday night following a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Interstate-49 north of the Powhatan exit.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, extrication equipment had to be used to free the driver, 34-year-old Timothy Burrell, from his 2003 Pontiac Grand Am after he was involved in an accident with a tractor-trailer.

Burrell was taken to a Shreveport hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the 2014 Western Star 18-wheeler was not injured.

Traffic was shut down to one-lane while crews cleared the scene.

Louisiana State Police Troop E is investigating the crash.