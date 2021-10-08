Natchitoches mayor announces plan to reduce litter

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mayor of Natchitoches has announced new plans for tackling litter around the city.

Mayor Ronnie Williams announced plans Wednesday that includes a litter-free electronic pledge that he hopes to get as many of the city’s 18,000 residents as possible to sign.

According to the mayor, the city will also be creating an anti-litter task force whose purpose will be to provide feedback on areas of the city in need of care. There will be a Facebook page dedicated to the cause allowing residents to participate.

The City encourages those who take part in city cleanups to send pictures of themselves or others to the City of Natchitoches Facebook message inbox. These photos may also be posted by the residents themselves with the hashtags #KeepNatchitochesClean, #LoveYourCity, #NatchitochesNotNatchitrash, and #LitterIsTrashy. Mayor Williams also encourages residents to report those that are seen actively littering to the Crime Stoppers by calling in at 318-238-2388 to report unlawful dumping.

Williams says he has made it clear that he takes litter seriously and is committed to making the choices necessary to see change. Willams hopes that consistent effort will encourage residents to bring out the beauty of Natchitoches.

The mayor has also implemented a rotation of cleanups from city departments. Each week, a different department will visit areas of the community most affected by litter and dumping to take part in the effort. Community Development, Finance, Planning and Zoning, the Fire Department, Police Department, Public Works, Purchasing, Recreation, and Utilities will take part in weekly cleanups during the morning.