NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams, Jr. will hold his second State of the City Address Tuesday evening to inform citizens of what has been accomplished and lay out his plan for the future.

In his second annual State of the City Address Tuesday at 7 p.m., Mayor Williams will outline his vision for the growth of the City of Natchitoches economy, public safety, and programs and initiatives that his administration will roll out in the near future. He encourages citizens to tune in, watch the address and take notes.

He also plans to take his message throughout the city so that every citizen who wants to know has an opportunity to get his message; or meet with him during his “Open Seat Fridays,” when anyone is welcome to discuss issues that are important to them, weather permitting.

Mayor Williams noted the recent uptick in violent crime in Natchitoches may seem small when compared to cities like New Orleans and Shreveport but emphasized that it does not sit well with him.

When asked about some of the things he’s been able to accomplish in his time as mayor, Williams lists transparency, adopting an alert messaging app to communicate with citizens in severe weather and other emergencies, and strong economic growth.

Starbucks and Chik-Fil-A are two national chains that he was excited to share are coming to Natchitoches soon. He says there are other industrial jobs available and he wants to ramp up programs that will provide job training to ensure that the economic growth continues.

Williams, an ordained minister, says he views his position as one of service and credits his servant leadership with his foundational background in divinity studies.

“Being the mayor is really a position of service, it’s not about ego, it’s not about power stroke with me,” Williams said. “It’s about serving the people, being as equitable as possible, and uniting us as much as we can.”

