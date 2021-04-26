Natchitoches Mayor to present city budget at Town Hall Meeting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Natchitoches residents will soon get a chance to question city leaders about the upcoming budget during a special Town Hall Meeting.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 at the Natchitoches Events Center on 750 Second St.

The purpose of the meeting is for Mayor Ronnie Williams, Jr. and Financial Director Debbie Miley, to present a 2021-2022 budget to the citizens and answer their questions.

City Department Heads will also be present to discuss budgetary questions relating to their department. Mayor Williams will also discuss the City’s plans for utilization of funds allocated to the City of Natchitoches through the American Rescue Plan from the federal government.

For more information, please contact (318) 357-3786.