Natchitoches men behind bars on drugs, weapons charges

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Three Natchitoches men have been arrested on drugs and weapons charges in Sabine Parish.

Deputies stopped the vehicle with the Jeremy D. Madison, 25, Michael W. Moore, 28, and Jamual R. Sykes, 35, inside for traffic violations when a K9 unit alerted on the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a large bag of pills suspected to be Ecstasy. A total of 944 pills were seized along with two handguns.

On Thursday Madison, Moore, and Sykes were booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for felony possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Madison was also booked for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sykes, the driver, was also booked for improper lane usage, improper display of license plate, and an outstanding warrant in Natchitoches for failure to appear for driving under suspension.

Moore and Sykes both had bonds set at $10,000 while Madison is being held without bond at this time due to a Probation/Parole violation.