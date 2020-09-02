Natchitoches parish residents adjust as widespread power outages continue

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Five days after Hurricane Laura, Natchitoches parish residents are still adjusting to the widespread power outages. Many have to rely on generators for power and air conditioning during heat advisories following the storms.

Even with resources from the city and the Louisiana national guard suppling the parish with food and water, there are individual needs that people have had to improvise on.

Nicholas Remo who has to use an electric wheelchair, says he has to use his generator wisely to keep other things charged or use throughout the day. He and his wife Melissa are trying to make the best of a darkened situation inside their mobile home.

“I have to unplug one of those to charge the battery up which takes a good eight hours. You kind of have to sacrifice. So in the morning you have to choose what things are plugged up and what time,” said Remo.

Melissa works at a hospital and with COVID-19 still being a threat in the region, she had to figure out how to keep her husband from being exposed when she came home without a proper wash and dry.

“Before this I would make sure my routine was immediately take my scrubs to the laundry, because I don’t want to infect him. Now it’s really trying to make sure everything’s clean,” said Melissa.

They have running water, but the dryer is off. They have to air dry clothes on a line in the back of their mobile home.

There story is one of many who are trying to navigate the power outage.

Even Natchitoches mayor Ronnie Williams says he’s without power and utilities at his home although 90% of the city’s lights are back since this morning. He’s asking for everyone to be patient and make other arrangements as needed.

“There’s been a good show of support from entities throughout the city. We’ve had the National Guard here. We had a supply giveaway at the event center. It’s very difficult. I understand, but I want every one to know that our utilities department is working diligently,” said Williams.

In the meantime, the Remo family spend their days fellowshipping and being grateful for what they do have.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.