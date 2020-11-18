The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Natchitoches Parish school closes due to COVID-19

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A school in Natchitoches Parish has closed due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus.

According to the Natchitoches Parish School Board, L.P. Vaughn Elementary will be shutting down until Tuesday, Dec. 1.

NPSB officials said during this quarantine period students will not be doing virtual learning. Instead, students will have an extended holiday for Thanksgiving break.

L.P. Vaughn Principal Natalie Ducote, along with NPSB officials would like to ensure the public that this is the best course of action to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

The school will be professionally cleaned during this closure.

