Natchitoches Parish Schools receive special donation to fight COVID-19

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Natchitoches Parish Schools are better equipped to fight the coronavirus thanks to a special donation.

Monday morning the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office donated 900 face shields to the Natchitoches Parish School Board.

The face shields, which were initially donated to NPSO by the Ford Motor Company, will be used for COVID-19 protective measures during the upcoming school year.

