Natchitoches Parish Schools receive special donation to fight COVID-19

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Natchitoches Parish Schools are better equipped to fight the coronavirus thanks to a special donation.

Monday morning the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office donated 900 face shields to the Natchitoches Parish School Board.

The face shields will be used for COVID-19 protective measures during the upcoming school year.



The shields were initially donated to the NPSO by Ford Motor Company.

