NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish School Board has decided to lift the district’s mandatory mask mandate starting Tuesday.

“After recent Covid-19 data, NPSB officials have decided to lift the mask mandate in Natchitoches Parish Schools,” the school district said in a statement released Monday

The mandate was implemented Jan. 3 out of an abundance of caution following significant increases in COVID cases throughout NWLA. Still, the decision prompted protests from some parents.

Now, the district says it will allow all staff, parents, and students to decide whether they wear masks.

“We will remove the mandatory masking policy effective February 1st, 2022, and allow all staff, parents, and students to determine their preference in terms of masking. We still strongly encourage masking and will continue to follow recommendations from the CDC and Louisiana health officials.”

Natchitoches Parish School District was one of a handful in the region that opted to mandate masks after Gov. Edwards announced new “strong recommendations” for K-12 schools to safely return to in-person learning after the holiday break that included wearing masks indoors and suspending extracurricular activities.