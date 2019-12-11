Natchitoches Parish Sheriff-elect sworn in as Chief Deputy

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As retiring Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones looked on, the man who was elected to replace place him was been sworn in as chief deputy on Tuesday.

Sheriff-Elect Stuart Wright will serve as chief criminal deputy of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, until he is sworn in as sheriff on or near June 30, 2020.

