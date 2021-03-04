Natchitoches Police Chief set to retire after 32 years of service

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Police Chief Michael “Micky” Dove has announced he will retire after 32 years of service.

According to NPD, Chief Dove started his tenure with the Natchitoches Police Department in 1989 and climbed through the ranks until he was appointed Chief of Police in 2009.

Chief Dove terminal leave will begin on March 15 and end on June 15.

NPD says a nationwide search for applicants will be conducted to select a new Chief of Police. The hiring period and requirements for Chief of Police will be announced soon.

Approved applicants will be required to take the Natchitoches Police Chief exam per the requirements of the Natchitoches Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.

Those who make the grade will head to the second round, where the City’s Administration will conduct interviews.

Assistant Chief Harman Winters will serve as Interim Chief of Police until a replacement is found.