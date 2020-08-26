Natchitoches prepares for Hurricane Laura

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Natchitoches is preparing for Hurricane Laura to come through the area Thursday, bringing with it heavy rain and powerful winds.

Laura is expected maintaining it’s hurricane strength as it moves through northwest Louisiana Thursday morning before weakening into a Tropical Storm as it moves into southern Arkansas during the afternoon.

Due to the potential for major flooding, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has sandbags available at the Natchitoches City Public Works Office located at 110 Mill Street in Natchitoches.

Sandbags can be picked up between 8:00 a.m – 3:00 p.m. throughout the week.

Residents are encouraged to turn on the Wireless Emergency Alert via the settings option on a cell phone as text alerts will send updates as the storm system moves through the area.

Those living in mobile homes should make plans to stay with a friend or relative until the threat of severe weather is over. As a precaution, citizens should stock up on necessary items such as water, batteries, and fuel.

Residents are advised to remain indoors during heavy rainfall and heavy winds unless an emergency makes it absolutely necessary to be on the road. Citizens are encouraged to use caution while traveling and to be aware of the following safety tips:

Avoid driving into standing or running water.

Reduce speed when visibility is low.

Always allow for extra driving time.

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to traveling.

