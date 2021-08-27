Natchitoches preparing for Hurricane Ida, offering sand bags to residents

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Natchitoches is urging residents to get the supplies they need in preparation for Hurricane Ida.

City officials are advising families to make sure they have enough items if they are required to shelter in place. They want to remind people to avoid stockpiling supplies so there will be enough for everyone.

Sand bags will also be available from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at the Natchitoches Public Works Department on 110 Mill St.

In case of power outage, call the Natchitoches Utility Department at (318) 357-3850 or (318) 357-3880.

Local officials also offered some other tips: