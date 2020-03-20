Natchitoches promotes Shop Local campaign to help local business during the coronavirus pandemic

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Business owners in downtown Natchitoches are feeling the effects financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So the Natchitoches Chamber of Commerce has launch a shop local campaign to encourage people to buy locally instead of big box stores and online retailers like Amazon.

The chamber president said people are thankfully heeding the warning and staying home to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but it’s hurting local business.

One shop owner said business has never been this bad in her 15 years of operation.

“I’m trying to keep my employees working because that’s their source of income and I’m not sure how we’re going to survive,” said Kym Habit, Cane River Kitchenware.

Habit said they’re doing their part to prevent the spread of coronavirus by closing earlier and offering to deliver.

The Chamber is encouraging people to post on social meida about their experiences while shopping local.

“We’re asking our patrons to support the Natchitoches Go Local and when you do that, get on social media and tell everybody about it so they are also encouraged to go and do the same thing,” said Laura Lyles, President of Natchitoches Chamber of Commerce.