NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The MLK Recreation Center in Natchitoches will be closed starting Tuesday due to the presence of Stachybotrys (black mold) in certain locations in the building.

According to a statement released Monday afternoon by the City of Natchitoches, the building will remain closed until remediation is complete. As a result, all scheduled activities at the MLK Recreation are canceled until the problem is resolved.

A temporary location for the Recreation Department’s staff will be the City’s Municipal Building located at 560 2nd Street during normal business hours.

Those seeking more information can call the City of Natchitoches at (318) 352-2772.