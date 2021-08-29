Natchitoches residents pick up sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ida

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — As the state continued to prepare for Hurricane Ida, Natchitoches residents picked up sandbags at the public works department on Saturday.

“My mom had a stroke and so she’s in a wheelchair. Her neighbor is on oxygen. So, I just want to make sure that their houses don’t flood during the storm,” said Victoria Taylor, who loaded up sandbags for her mother and her mother’s neighbor. She says their apartment, Riverbend Apartments, is prone to flooding, even with light rain.

Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond declared a state of emergency Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ida and urged residents to begin storm preparations immediately. Hurricane Ida is forecasted to make landfall late Sunday evening as a major category 3 or stronger, with possible impacts for Natchitoches Parish from Sunday night through Wednesday morning.

While forecast models have the eye of the storm passing to the east, Natchitoches residents are preparing for the possibility Hurricane Ida could veer just enough to the west to follow a similar path as Hurricane Laura did a year ago.

Richmond said because of this, residents should prepare for a significant impact including life and property threatening winds, impassable roads, large amounts of debris, and extended power outages.

Beverly Thompson, who’s been at the Riverbend Apartments for nine years, said it usually floods on the side of her apartment. She said the sandbags Taylor bought for her helps some, “but it still doesn’t get it all.”

Taylor had to get one of her nephews to help pick up the heavy sandbags, but with the hurricane coming, better safe than sorry.

“I’m expecting a lot of rain. That’s why I am getting these sandbags ready.”