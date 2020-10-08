Natchitoches residents urged to prepare for Hurricane Delta

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Natchitoches is urging all of its residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta.

City and parish law enforcement and emergency personnel are monitoring the storm and gearing up for the potential severe weather in the area.

Due to the potential for flooding, sandbags are available at the Natchitoches City Public Works Office located at 110 Mill St. in Natchitoches. Sandbags can be picked up between 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. starting Thursday, Oct. 8, and are limited to up to 15 bags per person.

Residents are encouraged to turn on the Wireless Emergency Alert via the settings option on their cell phone as these text alerts save lives by sending you updates as the storm system moves through the area.

Those living in mobile homes should make plans to stay with a friend or relative until the threat of severe weather is over.

As a precaution, citizens should also stock up on necessary items such as water, batteries and fuel.

Public safety is the City’s top priority, so residents are advised to remain indoors during heavy rainfall and heavy winds unless an emergency makes it absolutely necessary to be on the road.

Citizens are encouraged to use caution while traveling and to be aware of the following safety tips:

Avoid driving into standing or running water

Reduce speed when visibility is low

Always allow for extra driving time

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles

Everyone is encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to traveling

In the event of an emergency, please dial 911. To report power outages in the City of Natchitoches, please contact (318) 357-3880.

In the event of a widespread outage, utility workers will work to ensure power is restored as soon as possible. Do not touch or move downed power lines of any kind for your safety.