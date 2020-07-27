Natchitoches school start pushed back to August 31

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The start of the school year has been pushed back by three weeks in Natchitoches Parish so that the school district has more time to prepare for adjustments made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic.

Natchitoches Parish students were originally slated to go back to school on August 6, but with plans for a hybrid schedule in order to keep classroom capacity to 50% and an option for a home-based digital learning program, teachers and staff needed more time to get ready.

View the district’s Strong Start plan here.

The school board approved the new calendar on Friday, setting August 31 as the new start date.

Superintendent Grant Eloi will be holding a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday, July 28 to answer any questions regarding the new school year.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.