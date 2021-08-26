Natchitoches schools moving to allow virtual instruction after all due to COVID concerns

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Natchitoches Parish Schools have decided to move to remote learning after all due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to school officials, due to the concerns for those students and families with serious medical conditions, the Natchitoches Parish School Board will be opening COVID Virtual registration for students K-5th. They will also be re-opening registration for 6th-12th virtual learning. Students will either qualify for NVA selective enrollment or COVID-19 virtual enrollment.

NPSB still believes based on data and consultation with physicians that face-to-face learning, with mitigation measures in place, is safe. However, they want to recognize and address the serious concerns of many parents who have underlying health conditions.

For more information and to enroll today, please visit the Natchitoches Parish Schools website.