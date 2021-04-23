National Drug Take-Back Day: Where to take your old prescriptions in the ArkLaTex

(KTAL/KMSS/KSHV) — In light of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 24, officials in the ArkLaTex will be hosting plenty of events in the region where people can dispose of their unwanted medications.

Drug Take-Back Day is a national effort from the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration to keep prescription drugs off the street and prevent overdoses. Sites across the U.S. will collect and dispose of leftover, expired, and unwanted drugs.

See the list below to find a collection site near you:

LOUISIANA:

Caddo Parish — Sheriff’s Safety Town , 8910 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport, La. from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

, 8910 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport, La. from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Webster Parish — Dixie Inn Police Department, 60 Shell Street, Dixie Inn, La. 71055

TEXAS:

Titus County — Super 1 Foods , 602 S Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, Texas 75455

, 602 S Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, Texas 75455 Morris County — Brookshire’s , 609 Linda Dr, Daingerfield, Texas 75638

, 609 Linda Dr, Daingerfield, Texas 75638 Marion County — Brookshire’s, 404 E Broadway St, Jefferson, Texas 75657

404 E Broadway St, Jefferson, Texas 75657 Harrison County — Super 1 Foods , 207 E End Blvd N, Marshall, Texas 75670 // Harrison County Sheriff’s Office , Old Harrison County Courthouse , Peter Whetstone Square, 200 W Houston St, Marshall, Texas 75670 // Hallsville Police Department , 105 W Main St, Hallsville, Texas 75650

, 207 E End Blvd N, Marshall, Texas 75670 // , , Peter Whetstone Square, 200 W Houston St, Marshall, Texas 75670 // , 105 W Main St, Hallsville, Texas 75650 Bowie County — Texarkana Emergency Center, 4646 Cowhorn Creek Rd., Texarkana, Texas

ARKANSAS:

Sevier County — Sevier County Sheriff’s Office , 137 Robinson Rd, De Queen, Ark. 71832 // Walmart Supercenter , 926 E Collin Raye Dr, De Queen, Ark.71832

, 137 Robinson Rd, De Queen, Ark. 71832 // , 926 E Collin Raye Dr, De Queen, Ark.71832 Miller County — Texarkana Emergency Center , 4646 Cowhorn Creek Rd., Texarkana, Texas

, 4646 Cowhorn Creek Rd., Texarkana, Texas Columbia County — Southern Arkansas University Police Department , Southern Arkansas University

, Southern Arkansas University Nevada County — Nevada County Sheriff’s Office , 209 E 3rd St S, Prescott, Ark. 71857, Prescott Police Department , 128 W Main St, Prescott, Ark. 71857

, 209 E 3rd St S, Prescott, Ark. 71857, , 128 W Main St, Prescott, Ark. 71857 Howard County — Howard County Sheriff’s Office, 101 Isaac C. Perkins Bypass, Nashville, Ark. 71852

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.