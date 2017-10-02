National Night Out event list

Several Bossier City neighborhoods are gearing up for National Night Out which takes place between 6-9 p.m, Tuesday.

2017 Bossier City National Night Out Block Parties and Events

Hooter Park in Barksdale Annex – The annual Barksdale Annex Neighborhood Association’s “March for Jesus” will kick off this event. The march begins at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Fullilove Dr. at Barksdale Blvd. and goes east to Gibson Drive then left on Gibson to Hooter Park where a neighborhood gathering will take place.

Southgate Townhome Association – 5005 Longstreet Place at the clubhouse.

2200 block of Nattin Street

300 block of Oakland Place at the Plantation Trace subdivision park.

Agape Faith Christian Fellowship Church – 2329 Broadway Drive

2400 block of Scott Street

2100 block of Scott Street

The Elm’s Mobile Home Park, 3700 East Texas Street

Airline Drive Church of Christ will participate in the Shreveport/Bossier City National Night Out on Tuesday, October 3 from 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM.

Neighborhoods and communities throughout Bossier Parish will be hosting block parties as part of Bossier Parish National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 5 – 9 p.m.

Bossier deputies will be at each location, while Posse members will be at some events fingerprinting, along with Bossier Sheriff’s Office motorcycle patrol, K-9 teams, mounted patrol and parish firefighters and EMTs.

Neighborhood Location Time

Fire District #5 Training Center 600 block of Kilgore Rd. 6 – 9 p.m.

Plain Dealing Oak Hill Baptist Church 6 – 8 p.m.

Kingston Plantation 200 Cat Tail Dr. 6 – 9 p.m.

River Ridge 100 block of Country Club Dr. 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Cross Creek Regent Circle (cul-de-sac) 6 – 8 p.m.

Rosedale Place Trinity Drive (clubhouse) 6 – 9 p.m.

Willow Lake Adult Community 100 block of Willow Lake Blvd. 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Twin Point Drive 100 block of Twin Point Dr. 6 – 8 p.m.

Woodlake North Boat launch parking lot 6 – 9 p.m.

Woodlake South 2 Morning Glory Cir. (cul-de-sac) 6 – 8 p.m.

Bellevue Road 4000 block of Bellevue Rd. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Dogwood South 300 block of Blue Fox Cir. 6 – 9 p.m.

Dogwood Park Clubhouse 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Sterling Ranch Estates #5 Sterling Ranch Road North 6 – 8 p.m.

Creekside Children’s Park 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The Lakes at Cottonwood 200 block of Stillwater 6 – 8 p.m.

Barksdale AFB West gate entrance housing office 5 – 7 p.m.

Haughton Cornerstone Joe Delany Park 5 – 7 p.m.Woodlake South 4000 block of Caroline Dr. 6 – 8 p.m.



The City of Shreveport will kick off its celebration at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 with a press conference at Paradise Baptist Church, located at 1706 Hollywood Ave.

Residents will hold gatherings from 6-9 p.m. spending the evening outside with family, friends, neighbors, emergency response personnel, and city officials. Many neighborhoods will host a variety of special events such as block parties, cookouts, parades, flashlight walks, contests, youth activities and anti-crime rallies.

For additional information about the event, please contact Shreveport Police Corporal Marcus Hines at 673-6932.

The Marshall Police Department will host this year’s National Night Out on Tuesday, October 3. The event will be held outside of the historic Harrison County courthouse in Downtown Marshall from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be free food, games, bounce houses, K9 and SWAT demonstrations and entertainment for all. This year, Walmart, Caddo Packing, Super One Food, Brookshires and Save-A-Lot are sponsoring the event.



The itinerary is as follows:

· 6:00 p.m. – Introduction – National Night Out Coordinator Officer George Gill

– Chief of Police

– National Anthem – Angela Fitzpatrick

– Prayer – Ofc. Gill

· 6:15 p.m. – Wiley College Choir

· 6:30 p.m. – William Chapel Praise Dance

· 6:45 p.m. – Gravity Tumbler & Cheer

· 7:00 p.m. – K-9 Demo – MPD

· 7:30 p.m. – SWAT Demo – MPD

· 7:45 p.m. – Marshall Fire Dept. Demo

Please contact Officer George Gill at 903-930-0427 for any questions regarding the event.

