SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With the possibility of severe weather this week, the National Weather Service wants the public prepared. Officials held a news conference Monday morning to address the hazards.

Tornadoes, flash floods, straight-line winds, and hail causing major damage and injuries are all possibilities for the four states area the National Weather Service Shreveport monitors.

“You can never be prepared enough for severe weather in this part of the country. We live in one of the most active weather-prone areas in the country,” said Matt Hemingway, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Shreveport.

He said it’s important to get your supplies ready now and think of going days without power, water, and other services – especially on the anniversary of the February freeze.

“Make sure you have an NOAA weather radio that will stay on even if the power goes out. Cell phones, if you have all the alerts enabled on your cell phones. It’s all about preparedness and making sure you are ready when that severe weather hits because it’s going to happen,” Hemingway said.

It is also very important to reach out to your elderly or disabled loved ones ahead of a storm and to keep a few simple phrases in mind.

“With ‘Turn around, don’t drown,’ and ‘when thunder roars, go indoors,’ those may sound cheesy to some people, but we use those phrases because people will remember that.

The National Weather Service is also looking for the next generation of weather watchers through their SKYWARN program.