National Weather Service surveying damage from overnight storms in Northwest Louisiana

Local

by: Matthew Stephens

Posted: / Updated:

A fallen tree damaged a building on Pine Island Road in Shreveport after severe weather overnight. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service of Shreveport is looking for damage Thursday after severe weather passed through the ArkLaTex overnight.

The survey will look for damage in areas from Shreveport to Ringgold and include parts of Caddo, Bossier, and Bienville Parishes.

The storms left more than 5,500 households in Caddo Parish and Harrison County without power, according to SWEPCO. Power has since been restored to all but 640 homes.

A final assessment from the survey is expected to be released Thursday evening and can be accessed on the NWS website at www.weather.gov/SHV.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest image from Texarkana
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss