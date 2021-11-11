National Weather Service surveying damage from overnight storms in Northwest Louisiana

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service of Shreveport is looking for damage Thursday after severe weather passed through the ArkLaTex overnight.

The survey will look for damage in areas from Shreveport to Ringgold and include parts of Caddo, Bossier, and Bienville Parishes.

The storms left more than 5,500 households in Caddo Parish and Harrison County without power, according to SWEPCO. Power has since been restored to all but 640 homes.

A final assessment from the survey is expected to be released Thursday evening and can be accessed on the NWS website at www.weather.gov/SHV.