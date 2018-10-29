Navy Band Southeast performing in Shreveport-Bossier

Shreveport/Bossier City Navy Week kicks off today, Oct. 29th and runs through Nov. 4, coinciding with the Louisiana State Fair.

Sailors from different units including the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team, USS Constitution, Explosive Ordinance Group 2, USS Louisiana; Navy Band Southeast, Navy Recruiting District Houston, Navy Operational Support Command Shreveport, and aviation assets will visit the Shreveport-Bossier area to help educate those in the community about what their Navy does for them.

The Navy Band Southeast will be performing throughout the week at concerts at the Shreveport Aquarium, Overton VA Hospital, the farmer’s market, Red River District, several schools, veterans’ homes and more.

For more information and a schedule of events click here.