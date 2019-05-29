Navy honors South Mansfield man who died in WWI

OCEAN BEACH, N.Y. (KTAL/KMSS) A South Mansfield, La. man was one of six sailors honored last week in a ceremony during Fleet Week New York.

The U.S. Navy held a memorial plaque unveiling in Times Square honoring U.S. Navy Engineman 2nd Class Thomas E. Davis and five other shipmates who were killed on the USS San Diego (ACR-6), which was lost off the coast of Fire Island, New York after hitting a German U-Boat mine in 1918 during World War I.

Following the unveiling, the plaque was brought to Ocean Beach NY, where it was mounted permanently in tribute to the sacrifice of these men more than a century ago.

