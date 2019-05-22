NB lanes of Clyde Fant Parkway reopens

UPDATE: The northbound lanes on Clyde Fant Parkway between Stoner Avenue and Shreveport Barksdale are now open.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you use the northbound lanes of Clyde Fant Parkway, you will have to find a different way to work.

The City of Shreveport is shutting the northbound lanes from Stoner Avenue to Shreveport/Barksdale due to 48-inch sewer pipe separation. A city spokesperson tells KTAL/KMSS that sand has flowed back into a lift station, causing a pump to go down.

The northbound lanes will be closed for approximately one week due to high Red River levels. Work can’t be done until the river goes down. The city is in the process now of shutting down the northbound lanes to drivers.

