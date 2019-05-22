Breaking News
Thousands without power after morning storms

NB lanes of Clyde Fant Parkway reopens

Local News

by: John Walton

Posted: / Updated:
clyde fant NB shut down cones 052219 tneal_1558566169491.jpg.jpg

UPDATE: The northbound lanes on Clyde Fant Parkway between Stoner Avenue and Shreveport Barksdale are now open.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you use the northbound lanes of Clyde Fant Parkway, you will have to find a different way to work. 

The City of Shreveport is shutting the northbound lanes from Stoner Avenue to Shreveport/Barksdale due to 48-inch sewer pipe separation. A city spokesperson tells KTAL/KMSS that sand has flowed back into a lift station, causing a pump to go down.

The northbound lanes will be closed for approximately one week due to high Red River levels. Work can’t be done until the river goes down. The city is in the process now of shutting down the northbound  lanes to drivers. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss