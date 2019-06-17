NBC 6 celebrates Founder’s Day of Caring

For the third year in a row, NBC 6 has teamed up to help the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, packing food boxes for seniors.

It’s part of the annual ‘Founder’s Day of Caring,’ an initiative started by Perry Sook, the CEO of our parent-company Nexstar Media Group.

“Nexstar, from its very beginning 22 years ago, has always been about local communities. Starting with one television station in Pennsylvania and now we have TV stations in almost two-thirds of the markets in the United States. We’re always focused on local because that’s what makes us different,” said Mark McKay, NBC 6 General Manager.

The goal is to give back to the communities we serve and inspire others to help where they can.

“We always need hands to put food in boxes, help sort food,” shared Martha Marek, Executive Director, Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Marek says volunteering is a valuable way to pitch in.

“It augments our employees and so by getting volunteers that reduces payroll dollars for us. It saves us money that we in turn can use those dollars for more food,” explained Marek. “You can make a monetary donation. For every dollar donated to the food bank we can buy 10 dollars worth of food.”

McKay says the satisfaction of giving to others is often a reward in itself.

“The really big companies are not going to come in and pack a box of food for a little old lady in Northwest Louisiana,” said McKay. “But KTAL and Nexstar are going to do that.”

The NBC 6 team packed more than 3 and 1/2 tons of food for seniors in the ArkLaTex.

Click here to learn more about how you can help the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

