NBC 6 Severe Weather Special: Preparing for the Storm set to air Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – The spring severe weather season is upon us and we want to make sure you and your family are prepared.

Join us Saturday March 13 at 5 p.m. on KTAL NBC 6 for our severe weather special, “Preparing for the Storm”.

Chief Meteorologist Todd Warren and Your Weather Authority team will lay out what’s predicted for the spring weather season and what’s needed to make sure your family is weather-ready.

Preparing for the Storm will include:

  • Spring rain and weather outlook
  • Differences between watches & warnings
  • How tornadoes are formed
  • Spring flooding concerns
  • How SWEPCO prepares for severe weather
  • What supplies are needed

Don't Miss