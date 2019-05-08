Local News

NBC 6, SWEPCO & The Salvation Army team up for a Night at the Shelter

NBC 6 team members volunteer their time on Give for Good Day

By:

Posted: May 07, 2019 11:02 PM CDT

Updated: May 07, 2019 11:02 PM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - On Give For Good Day in Northwest Louisiana several members of the NBC 6 Team volunteered a bit of their time to assist one local organization.

They were serving dinner to residents at the Salvation Army's Merkle Center of Hope on East Stoner Avenue in Shreveport.

Jacque and Dan Jovic and Lynn Vance, of the Lynn Vance Show on ArkLaTexHomepage.com, helped serve meals and clean dishes at the Salvation Army's Night at the Shelter.

"We can do this without community support, and ultimately it's that simple," said Maj. Ray Morton of Salvation Army of NW Louisiana. "And this has just been a great opportunity, this event t show people what's going on here."

The NBC 6 staffers teamed up with many members of Team SWEPCO to see all that goes into the shelter's day-to-day operations.

"We have been long-time monetary supporters of the Salvation Army, but we want to take advantage today to get people out and actually serve the folks here at the Salvation Army," said Michael Corbin, SWEPCO's External Affairs Manager. "And just get plugged in to what were doing."

Thus far in 2019 the East Stoner Avenue location has served more than 45,000 meals to our community.

It's a region wide initiative for the Salvation Army. In all, 19 locations in three states, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, are taking part. 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Celebrating Women

Celebrating Women: Dawn Ramsey

Celebrating Women: Dawn Ramsey

Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

Celebrating Women: Velma Kirksey Tarver

Celebrating Women: Velma Kirksey Tarver

Celebrating Women: Maxine Sarpy
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women: Maxine Sarpy

Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

Celebrating Women: Waynette Ballengee

Celebrating Women: Waynette Ballengee

Celebrating Women: Jinny Henson

Celebrating Women: Jinny Henson

Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

Celebrating Women: Vivian Andrews

Celebrating Women: Vivian Andrews

Celebrating Women: Virginia Shehee

Celebrating Women: Virginia Shehee

Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood

Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood

Viola Davis inspires students in her hometown of Central Falls, Rhode Island

Viola Davis inspires students in her hometown of Central Falls, Rhode Island

Celebrating Women: Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America

Celebrating Women: Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America

Journalism pioneer broke barriers, paved the way for future generations

Journalism pioneer broke barriers, paved the way for future generations

Women working to recruit more women to law enforcement

Women working to recruit more women to law enforcement

40-pound cabbage inspires 9-year-old to reduce food insecurity in the United States

40-pound cabbage inspires 9-year-old to reduce food insecurity in the United States

Boeing's Joan Robinson-Berry hopes to inspire minorities, women towards engineering careers

Boeing's Joan Robinson-Berry hopes to inspire minorities, women towards engineering careers

Janelle Coleman: A woman on the move in corporate America

Janelle Coleman: A woman on the move in corporate America

Baby in the Statehouse

Baby in the Statehouse

Sisters help represent future of female farmers

Sisters help represent future of female farmers

Women in homelessness

Women in homelessness

WNBA star, Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart aiming beyond arc to impact world

WNBA star, Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart aiming beyond arc to impact world

The National Women's Hall of Fame: The place where America recognizes its extraordinary women

The National Women's Hall of Fame: The place where America recognizes its extraordinary women

New Chief appointed for Nashville Police Department

New Chief appointed for Nashville Police Department

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News