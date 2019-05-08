NBC 6, SWEPCO & The Salvation Army team up for a Night at the Shelter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - On Give For Good Day in Northwest Louisiana several members of the NBC 6 Team volunteered a bit of their time to assist one local organization.

They were serving dinner to residents at the Salvation Army's Merkle Center of Hope on East Stoner Avenue in Shreveport.

Jacque and Dan Jovic and Lynn Vance, of the Lynn Vance Show on ArkLaTexHomepage.com, helped serve meals and clean dishes at the Salvation Army's Night at the Shelter.

"We can do this without community support, and ultimately it's that simple," said Maj. Ray Morton of Salvation Army of NW Louisiana. "And this has just been a great opportunity, this event t show people what's going on here."

The NBC 6 staffers teamed up with many members of Team SWEPCO to see all that goes into the shelter's day-to-day operations.

"We have been long-time monetary supporters of the Salvation Army, but we want to take advantage today to get people out and actually serve the folks here at the Salvation Army," said Michael Corbin, SWEPCO's External Affairs Manager. "And just get plugged in to what were doing."

Thus far in 2019 the East Stoner Avenue location has served more than 45,000 meals to our community.

It's a region wide initiative for the Salvation Army. In all, 19 locations in three states, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, are taking part.

