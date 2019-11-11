NBC 6’s Pack the Pantry winners are announced

Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Today, the nine schools that raised the most food were honored, collecting more than 82,000 pounds of food.

The total is 18,000 pounds more than last year. 37 local schools participated in the food drive.

Byrd High School averaged more than 23,000 pounds of food, the largest donation given by a single school in the history of “Pack The Pantry”.

They won a one thousand dollar cash prize, along with Bellaire Elementary School and Herndon Magnet Middle School.

“As we move into the holiday season and to the first of the year, the food is going to be plentiful enough to help us supply the needs for the people in our area that do need food assistance,” Gene Haynes, community coordinator for the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank said.

The food bank is also receiving more food from schools who did not want to participate in the competition.

All the food collected from “Pack The Pantry” will be going to the food bank’s program to help low income and homebound seniors.

The schools awarded are:

Keithville Elementary

Kingston Elementary

Bellaire Elementary

Elm Grove Middle School

St. Mark’s Cathedral School

Herndon Magnet School

Captain Shreve High School

Caddo Parish Magnet High School

C.E. Byrd High School

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.